New Canaan PD seeking information on woman accused of animal cruelty who has sold injured puppies

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a woman who has been selling puppies locally.

According to a release, a woman identified as Catherine Palmer, also know as Cassie Palmer and Cassie Aris has an active arrest warrant for Animal Cruelty.

New Canaan PD said Palmer was traveling through New England over the Thanksgiving weekend with a vehicle full of puppies, making deliveries to individuals who had purchased them.

"One family received their puppy on November 25th at midnight, only to end up in the emergency room on November 26th with a puppy in critical condition," officials said. "The puppy did not survive, this incident occurred in Massachusetts."

Multiple families have reported the same experience, according to police.