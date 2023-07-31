AR-15 rifle stolen from state DEEP vehicle in Wallingford: Police

Police said the theft was part of multiple smash-and-grab thefts that happened in town last week.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after an AR-15 rifle was stolen last week from a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection vehicle parked outside a home in Wallingford.

A Wallingford police officer on a routine patrol at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, noticed a vehicle parking in front of a residence had one of its passenger windows smacked out.

Investigators discovered that the vehicle had an AR-15 rifle in a secured and locked police mount. The entire mount, the rifle, and the ammunition had been stolen from the vehicle.

DEEP deferred all questions to Wallingford police.

Wallingford police did not reveal on which street the theft happened; however, they said they believe it was part of multiple smash-and-grab thefts that occurred overnight from July 25 to July 26.

They said in all 11 instances, the suspect – or suspects – gained entry into the vehicles parking in private driveways by smashing through the windows. Police said in some cases, items were stolen.

Wallingford police are investigating all thefts. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the police department.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.