New Haven area sees rise in drug overdoses

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner data shows there were 16 fatal drug overdoses in New Haven and surrounding towns outside New Haven between July 1 and July 11.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area is seeing an increase in overdoses in recent weeks, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

CT DPH said that a greater than expected number of crack cocaine and cocaine-related overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, occurred over two weeks (7/1/23 to 7/11/23), but especially from July 8 through July 10.

Utilizing data collected from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there were 16 fatal drug overdoses in New Haven and surrounding towns outside New Haven between July 1 and July 11, which is an unusually high number of cases.

Here’s the list of towns:

• Derby

• East Haven

• Hamden

• Meriden

• Milford

• New Haven

• North Branford

• West Haven

Ten - (62.5%) of the fatal overdose cases had suspected crack cocaine or cocaine, with the majority being suspected of crack cocaine. The rest were suspected opioid- or other substance-involved overdoses, and some were suspected to be polysubstance.

This means - There were more suspected stimulant overdoses than opioid overdoses during this period of time. This is not typical.

The CT DPH along with its local partners are working closely together to monitor this trend.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.