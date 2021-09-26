Victim in Waterbury double shooting now a suspect in earlier shooting

Derek St. Hilaire was wounded in a shooting that also wounded a 10-year-old.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The victim in a double shooting -- which also wounded a 10-year-old -- is now a suspect in an earlier shooting, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police arrested 21-year-old Derek St. Hilaire in a shooting that occurred in the area of John Street on September 23rd wounded an 18-year-old female in the buttock area. Police say their investigation revealed a connection between a later shooting incident that left a 10-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the rib area and a St. Hilaire with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not said what the connection is between the two shootings.

St. Hilaire has been charged with Assault and Attempted Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and other gun-related charges.

St. Hilaire’s bond was set at $750,000, which he posted and was subsequently released.

