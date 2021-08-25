Waterbury police make arrest in connection with shooting that killed man, injured dog

Aaron Fulton, 21, of Waterbury, died after being shot and dropped off at the hospital.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in connection with a shooting that took another man’s life and injured a dog on Monday afternoon, police said.

Anthony Delvalle, 22, was arrested in the fatal shooting of Aaron Fulton, 21, also of Waterbury, who died after he was dropped off at a local hospital.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired incident in the area of Arch Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they were told by dispatch that a dog inside the home was shot.

The dog was shot in the face and was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment, police said.

While investigating at the scene, dispatch told officers a man was then dropped off at the Waterbury Hospital entrance and was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said an unknown vehicle that dropped the man off at the hospital left quickly. The man succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Fulton. The dog shooting incident was related to Fulton’s death.

Delvalle was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution in the 3rd degree, false statement and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver. He has since been released after posting bail.

The circumstances surrounding Fulton’s death remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

