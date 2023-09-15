West Hartford man arrested for growing marijuana in his backyard: Police

The plants could easily be seen growing in the backyard, police said.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man was allegedly growing more than 30 plants of marijuana in his backyard, police said.

Luke Kist, 38, was charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute after police were called to his home last month.

Police received a complaint regarding marijuana being grown in the yard of a home in West Hartford on Aug. 23. The Community Support Unit (CSU) found that several mature marijuana plants could be seen by the public in the home’s backyard.

On Sept. 16, members of the SCU and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force went to the home and seized about 31 marijuana plants.

Photos released by the police department showed multiple plants growing in the backyard of a home and what appeared to them hanging from the garage’s ceiling.

Kist was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected in court on Sept. 28.

In Connecticut, residents over 21 can legally possess and consume marijuana.

