2 injured in separate but related shootings in New Haven: Police

Police said the shootings happened within minutes of each other in the same area of the city Sunday evening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating two shootings that happened within the same hour of each other on Sunday as one incident.

Around 5:20 p.m., police were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael's Campus on Chapel Street. Medical staff told officers that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm. They were taken to the hospital's main campus for surgery, and police said they are currently listed as critical.

The victim told investigators that he was standing at the intersection of Orchard Street and Edgewood Avenue when a person inside a vehicle shot him. The victim did not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle, police said.

About 15 minutes later, police were told of a second walk-in gunshot victim at the hospital's main campus on York Street. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

This victim told investigators that he was talking in the 400 block of Orchard Street when he was shot. The victim also did not have a description of the suspect.

New Haven detectives, part of the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification, went to the scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and search for surveillance footage. According to police, ShotSpotter was not activated in the areas they covered and no ballistic evidence was found.

Police said they are treating the shootings as one incident and asking anyone who may have witnessed any of the shootings or who may have information to help the investigation to call detectives at 203-946-6394. You can also contact the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

