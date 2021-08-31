Man found dead from gunshot wounds inside vehicle on I-91 in Windsor Locks identified

Police are seeking witnesses to the shooting.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have identified the man found shot to death on an off-ramp of I-91 Sunday night.

Police said Dominique Kendrick Miller, 22 was found dead in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

State Police said at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Troop H – Hartford received a report of an unresponsive man on the I-91 Northbound, exit 42 off-ramp, in Windsor Locks.

When troopers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Unit responded to the scene to commence an investigation.

Detectives ask any witnesses to this fatal shooting to contact them at Troop H at 860-534-1040. All calls will remain confidential.

