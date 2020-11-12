Car crashes into 2 Manchester buildings

Police are investigating the incident. The crash happened early in the morning of November 29. Police have not made an arrest in connection with the incident.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The owner of the Old Street Pub and Restaurant says a woman crashed her car into his business as well as another business.

In the early morning on November 29, Victor Santos says a woman crashed into Heads Up Styles and his businesses. The businesses are attached to each other.

Santos says the driver left ten minutes after the crash only to return to get their bumper and license plate.