Car crashes into 2 Manchester buildings

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The owner of the Old Street Pub and Restaurant says a woman crashed her car into his business as well as another business.
In the early morning on November 29, Victor Santos says a woman crashed into Heads Up Styles and his businesses. The businesses are attached to each other.
Santos says the driver left ten minutes after the crash only to return to get their bumper and license plate.
FOX61 reached out to Manchester Police who say they are investigating the incident but did not give out any more information. Police have not made an arrest in connection with the incident.