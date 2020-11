Dad in killings at family home near Disney: 'I wasn't there'

Todt, who is from Colchester, told his sister that his wife, Megan, had killed the children and herself.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Connecticut physical therapist charged with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home told his sister in a phone call from jail that he couldn’t stop his family from being slain because he wasn’t there.

Authorities say Anthony Todt killed his wife and children and the family dog. But Todt told his sister that his wife, Megan, had killed the children and herself. The decomposing bodies were discovered on a Monday in January in the family home in Celebration, near Walt Disney World.