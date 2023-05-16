College enrollment declines as more students choose not to go to college

The COVID-19 pandemic detoured many students from going to college in 2020, and 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Since 2019 the number of college enrollments has dropped nationwide as well as in Connecticut. A study by the National Student Clearinghouse found college enrollment across the U.S. declined 7.5% over the last four years.

In Connecticut, college enrollment dropped 9% but the number is even more drastic when it comes to the state’s Community Colleges with a drop of 15%.

The COVID-19 pandemic detoured many students from going to college in 2020, and 2021. From 2021 until now the aftereffects of the pandemic are also playing a role in the drop in enrollment.



“Affordability challenges for students and families to be able to pay the tuition,” said Dr. Doug Shapiro, Vice President of Research at the National Student Clearinghouse.

Many students find trade school or an apprenticeship more economically sustainable.



A four-year degree averages about $90,000 in student debt, but four years in an apprenticeship can result in an estimated $174,000 over the course of four years.



“Partly that's due to the just the strong pull of having a labor market for unskilled workers, where wages have been increasing for students for adults who haven't gone to college,” said Shapiro, “Those factors are affecting more middle-income students now at four-year schools, as well as low-income students at community colleges.”

Experts warn though wages for skilled labor are attractive for the time being, earning potential for college students is more stable in the long run including during economic downturns.



“Over time the average earnings for college graduates are still quite a bit higher than they are for high school graduates. So, you know, the long-term return on investment is, if anything, even higher than it's been in the past,” said Shapiro.



Changing demographics may also play a role as the number of High School graduates across Connecticut continues to drop due to the ages in the population. According to recent U.S. Census data kids under the age of 18 make up 20% of the state’s population but nearly 4% of that population are ages 15-18.

