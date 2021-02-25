New Britain brother and sister's 'Black Characters Matter' mission

Thursday, they donated more than 100 books to Jefferson Elementary School in New Britain.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A brother-sister duo from New Britain is on a mission to bring diversity to school libraries.

Nine-year-old Mariah Cubano and six-year-old Tyshawn Yopp launched their "Black Characters Matter" mission last summer. It started when Cubano noticed the lack of diversity in the books at her own school.

"When I went to a bookstore, I saw a whole display of Black character books but when I went to my school, I didn't see any," she said.

So, she teamed up with her brother and began selling bookmarks and necklaces for $1 donations, to purchase books for her school. The two want to spread the message that representation matters.

"It's important because everyone can see themselves in the books," said Yopp.

Thursday, they donated more than 100 books to Jefferson Elementary School in New Britain.

"For our school community, for them to see characters that expose them to diversity through literature, see characters that resemble them, I think is very powerful," said Dr. Shamel Lewis, principal of the school.

In total, Cubano and Yopp have donated more than 600 books so far, thanks to some help from all over.

"The overwhelming support of everyone throughout the state, throughout the country, they've even received donations from Denmark, that's how far it's gotten," said their mom, Melody Cubano.

The brother and sister say they also enjoy the messages in the books they donate. Books like, 'I Am Enough,' 'I Believe I Can,' and 'I Am Human.'

"Like the book 'I Love My Hair! it's like me," said Cubano.

She and her brother say they have no intention of stopping any time soon. Yopp says his goal is, "10-thousand books!"