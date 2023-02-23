65 years of Pops ‘n Jazz in West Hartford

The long-time tradition brings Hall High School student musicians and professional performers together for a series of concerts each spring.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford’s Pops ‘n Jazz Extravaganza is back at Hall High School for its 65th season.

“Pops ‘n Jazz has just been around for so long and it is just such a creative event that the whole town gets to see, everyone’s family gets to come and it is just such an amazing experience,” said Hall High student performer Lili Rojek.

The show takes months of practice every year and brings together 100 singers, dancers and musicians from across the school. Pops ‘n Jazz aims to raise roughly $40,000 each spring to support students who need financial assistance to go on school trips or to pay for things like music lessons.

“I mean it is wonderful. I just want everyone to have the opportunity I have had to play with all of my friends and make this wonderful music together,” said Hall High student performer Brigid Bernoski.

Pops ‘n Jazz kicks off with shows March 10-11 and March 16-18.

Click here to buy tickets. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Hall High School box office.

