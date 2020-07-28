Gov. Lamont to make announcement on distance learning @ 2 PM

The lack of internet and technology for some students at home has caused students to not keep up with their classes, putting them at a severe disadvantage

WATERBURY, Conn. — One of the issues surrounding heading back to school is districts' accessibility to resources, particularly those that will help with distance learning.

At 2:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference in Waterbury to make an announcement regarding state investments to improve remote learning for the upcoming school year in districts statewide, particularly in those that are under-resourced.

The lack of internet and technology for some students at home has caused students to not keep up with their classes, putting them at a severe disadvantage in comparison with others.

Officials call it the "homework gap".

According to the Connecticut State Department of Education, 50,000 students do not have access to a device, and 29,000 students do not have access to reliable WiFi, said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Sen. Blumenthal says he is working with his colleagues to ensure students across Connecticut have access to reliable internet and computers.

At this time, there is no one set school re-opening plan in place as far a state requirement goes, but according to Gov. Lamont, every school, no matter, the district is putting safety first.

Yesterday, I hosted a student roundtable to hear about learning during COVID. I know many didn’t get the senior year, graduaiton or prom they were looking forward to—but so many have stepped up in and outside the classroom and turned a challenging time into a positive experience. pic.twitter.com/hT49e59RlC — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 25, 2020

“This is a public education emergency and we are going to step up to make sure we are meeting the needs of our learners getting students in the classroom because that is where they learn best,” said Dr. Miguel Cardon who is the state’s education commissioner.

At last check, 231 school districts participated in a survey sharing their thoughts of re-entering schools.

The survey found 76-percent of students look forward to re-entering the schools; 81-percent of teachers say they also expect to re-enter school but the Governor notes that many are still unsure.

Gov. Ned Lamont said, “As we talk about education, talk about how important it is to get these kids back in the classroom public health is going to be our priority number one, two and three for teachers, superintendents and all the powers that are there.”

The governor promises state-donated personal protective equipment and technology needed to keep students and staff safe.