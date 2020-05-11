Connecticut to launch free, rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program for schools

Those tests will be administered to students and school personnel.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference from Macdonough Elementary School Thursday morning to make an announcement regarding the state's fight against coronavirus.

According to a release, Connecticut is launching a free, rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program in schools across the state.

Those tests will be administered to students and school personnel.

Lamont was joined by the state Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, school officials, and other state and local leaders.

Lamont also announced that he has approved the allocation of $3.4 million in grants from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which uses federal CARES Act money, to finance programs in several towns across Connecticut that will be used for homeless shelter improvements, homeless prevention services, and financial assistance for low-income residents at-risk of becoming homeless. Administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing, the grants will provide critically needed assistance to many who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grants will be used to ensure the supports are in place for those who are on the verge of becoming homeless and we can rapidly respond to the situations they are facing,” Governor Lamont said. “Having a safe and secure place to call home is a critical component of responding to this public health crisis.”