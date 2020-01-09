Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz visit Vernon school

Vernon Public Schools began their school year Monday

VERNON, Conn. — Today at 9:15 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont visited Skinner Road School in Vernon to welcome students, faculty, and staff back to school. He was also joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and other local officials.

At 10:30 a.m., Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will head to Willimantic to participate in a backpack drive organized by local leaders and nonprofits.

Several school districts had begun their first days of school amid some concern.

There are some schools that have already been open for the past two months. Connecticut's trade schools like Lincoln Tech in East Windsor and Porter and Chester Institute are among them.

For the 750 students at Lincoln Tech, safety begins at the door.

President Kevin Clark said, "We take their temperature, and there’s actually something called our daily wellness check."

Lincoln Tech has successfully gone hands-on in this hands off-world since June 1st.

"Inside the school, we are regularly cleaning. Everyone is required to wear a mask 100% of the time," said Clark.

Inside, students are perfecting their craft and tooling their trade in a new normal. The students come from all walks of life. Chris Sulzman was a correctional officer for 13 years before an injury cut his career short. "I came here they asked me what I could do. The state is playing for my training. I want to be a welder," he said.

Aundrea Cook has worked in customer service all of her life. She is now pioneering a career in automotive mechanical. "Don’t look at yourself as a woman look at yourself as someone who wants to do any job. Coming to a place like this as a woman it doesn’t hinder you, no one stops you. You push through, so what you like to do and you’ll enjoy it if that’s what you like," she said.