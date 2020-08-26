Hamden pushes back first day of school to September 15 amid COVID-19 concerns

According to officials, the decision came after administration requested more time to complete 'very complex' personnel issues related to the new school year.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to delay the reopening of schools until September 15.

Due to health conditions limiting staff, some people may need to be moved around to accommodate those available, a district spokesperson said.

The district believes pushing back the start of school another week will "help reopen strongly and provide Hamden students high-quality learning experiences with the right staff to meet their needs."

Additionally, two adult education teachers, who are also Hamden Public School educators have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, their results were unrelated to the delay of the school year.

"Both teachers contracted the disease from immediate family members, not from contact with each other or from contact of people or surfaces or air in a Hamden Public School building," the district said in the statement.

However, officials say the educators were in the building before becoming symptomatic though, so the building was closed for a day to make sure all areas were completely cleaned.

No one with the district who was in contact with both teachers for short periods of time have shown any symptoms.

Hamden Public Schools says they are isolated at home and will not come back to work in their buildings until both are healthy and have been given written medical clearance that they can return.

Officials also said the district buildings are ready to reopen, with all PPE and structural changes in place to open smoothly and as safely as can be.