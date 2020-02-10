Southington High School classes to move to remote learning from October 5-9 due to COVID-19 related staffing issues

In a letter to parents and staff, the administration said 25 staff members have been effect as a result of someone in the school community testing positive for COVID

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington High School will be moving to remote learning for a week due to COVID-19 related staffing issues.

In a letter to staff and families, Superintendent Timothy Connellan said the administration was told a member in the community at the High School tested positive for the virus on October 1. As of October 2, 25 staff members have been impacted as a result. Connellan added the school district does not have enough substitutes to replace the necessary staff members at the high school, in addition to the other substitute needs throughout other Southington schools.

It was announced classes at Southington High School will be moving to remote learning from Monday, October 5 to October 9. Barring any more cases, it is expected in-person classes for the school district resume on Tuesday, October 13.

"Please understand that moving to remote learning is not our first choice. It is a reluctant, but necessary choice," said Connellan in the letter. "In this instance, it is impossible for the district to staff the positions necessary to operate the building and run classes in a safe manner. We are fortunate in one regard. Our teachers and staff will be able to pivot quickly and efficiently and continue to provide instruction in a manner that was simply not possible several months ago."