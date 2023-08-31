Autumn harvest grain bowl | A+ Eats for school meals

Chef Nick with Bloomfield Public Schools shows us how to make a fantastic autumn harvest grain bowl with farro and butternut squash!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's back to school, and ideas for lunches and even delicious post-class dinners can be hard to come by when you're busy!

Chef Nick with Bloomfield Public Schools shows us how to make a fantastic autumn harvest grain bowl with Farro, butternut squash, and other ingredients that are sure to hit the spot.

Ingredients

2 cups of Farro

2 apples, diced small

1 red onion, diced small

2 cups of cubed butternut squash

Half-bunch of parsley

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons of maple syrup

2 teaspoons of salt

1.5 teaspoons of pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil for cooking

Half-cup of dried cranberries

Vinaigrette (makes 1 cup of mixture)

2 teaspoons of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, cook the farro in boiling water (2 cups of liquid for each cup of dry farro).

When the liquid in the farro is almost gone, shut off the heat and cover the pan.

In a sauté pan on medium heat, add the oil, butternut squash, and onion.

Cook for 3 minutes or until the onions become translucent.

Add in the apples, cooked farro, salt and pepper. Sauté for an additional minute.

Deglaze the pan with lemon juice.

Add in the parsley and maple syrup and turn off the heat and let the mixture stand for 2 minutes.

Mix, and serve hot.

Optional vinaigrette for cold salad:

Whisk together oil, vinegar, and syrup.

Fold into one cup of chilled farro mix.

