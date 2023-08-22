Black Bean & Corn Salad | A+ Eats

Hector Santiago, who cooks for New Haven Public Schools, shows how to make a Black Bean and Corn Salad.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many school chefs from across Connecticut are serving up some A+ Eats in school cafeterias. Hector Santiago, who cooks for New Haven Public Schools, shows how to make a Black Bean and Corn Salad.

Black Bean and Corn Salad

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cans black beans

1 1/2 cups of corn

1 Red bell pepper, chopped

2 Tomatoes chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine ingredients above and toss with tongs. Keep leftovers refrigerated.

