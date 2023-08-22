Black Bean & Corn Salad | A+ Eats

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many school chefs from across Connecticut are serving up some A+ Eats in school cafeterias. Hector Santiago, who cooks for New Haven Public Schools, shows how to make a Black Bean and Corn Salad.
Black Bean and Corn Salad
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cans black beans
- 1 1/2 cups of corn
- 1 Red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 Tomatoes chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine ingredients above and toss with tongs. Keep leftovers refrigerated.
