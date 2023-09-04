x
School Squad

Oatmeal and flax seed chocolate chip cookies | Back to school recipe

This cookie recipe is packed with ingredients that support healthy brain function.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — April Godfrey from Sweet, Simple, Delicious shares a cookie recipe packed with ingredients that support healthy brain function, and will still be appealing to those with developing taste buds!

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 and 1/2 cup gluten-free oats
  • 1/4 ground walnuts
  • 3/4 cup peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp. ground flax seed mixed with 3 Tbsp. water
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp cinnamon 
  • 1/4 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 cup pepitas 
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries (or cranberries)
  • 1/4 cup mini vegan chips

 Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Mix together the ground flax seed and water in a small bowl and set to the side.
  3. Mix together the oats, ground walnuts, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Add the flax mixture and mix until well blended.
  4. Add mini chips, dried fruit and pepitas. Mix together.
  5. Scoop onto prepared baking sheet and press down slightly with the back of a spoon.
  6. Bake for 17 minutes.
  7. Cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
  8. Gobble ‘em up! 

