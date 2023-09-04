Oatmeal and flax seed chocolate chip cookies | Back to school recipe

HARTFORD, Conn. — April Godfrey from Sweet, Simple, Delicious shares a cookie recipe packed with ingredients that support healthy brain function, and will still be appealing to those with developing taste buds!
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 and 1/2 cup gluten-free oats
- 1/4 ground walnuts
- 3/4 cup peanut butter
- 3/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. ground flax seed mixed with 3 Tbsp. water
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 cup pepitas
- 1/2 cup dried cherries (or cranberries)
- 1/4 cup mini vegan chips
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix together the ground flax seed and water in a small bowl and set to the side.
- Mix together the oats, ground walnuts, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Add the flax mixture and mix until well blended.
- Add mini chips, dried fruit and pepitas. Mix together.
- Scoop onto prepared baking sheet and press down slightly with the back of a spoon.
- Bake for 17 minutes.
- Cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
- Gobble ‘em up!
---
---
