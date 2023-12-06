U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks to Class of 2023 at Meriden's Platt High School

"You're the only class that started high school before, and finished high school after the disruption no other class can say that," Cardona told the grads.

MERIDEN, Conn. — For the Class of 2023 there is nothing that can rain on their parade.

"I truly feel like rain was nothing compared to what we went through," said Yavied Ramos Melendez, a Platt High School graduate.

They made it through nearly all of their high school years, while also dealing with the pandemic and all of the challenges it brought.

"Some of us did online, some of us did cohorts in school I did in person at first and then I switched to online because I feel like it was really hard," said Lizbhet Lopez a new grad.

Even years later, students are still struggling.

According to an assessment by the Connecticut State Department of Education from the 2021-2022 school year, student achievement was not yet back at pre-pandemic levels.

"I feel like no other class is really going to experience it like how we experienced it," Lopez said.

Their efforts were acknowledged at the Platt High School graduation Monday evening by meridian native, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

"You’re the only class that started high school before, and finished high school after the disruption no other class can say that," Cardona said.

He applauded the students for making it through what has been a difficult time for many.

"I also want to acknowledge the student that struggled academically and worked twice as hard to cross the stage with a C average, I see you," Cardona said.

This class is resilient and said they feel equipped to handle whatever is next.

"I wanna do electrical engineering, I wanna major in electrical engineering," Matthew Tenorio a 2023 graduate.

"My plans are going to a technical school for automotive and hopefully start my own mechanic shop," Ramos Melendez said.

Despite the difficult road, they are well on their way.

"It’s amazing, we’re here, we did it, we made it," Tenorio said.

"It was hard but we made it through," Ramos Melendez said.

