Mayor: 7 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as Danbury wrestles with virus spike

44 new cases were reported on Friday, prompting the state DPH to issue an alert for the city, calling for "all hands on deck".

DANBURY, Conn. — COVID-19 first hit Connecticut in the city of Danbury, and after months of managing to 'flatten the curve' and bring the virus under control, the city is facing a significant spike in cases.

The Connecticut Department of Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury on Friday night. The DPH said the city has had a significant increase in cases in the last two weeks, with much of the outbreak having to do with recent domestic and international travel.

"The Hat City" saw an increase of 44 new cases Friday and no new COVID-19 related deaths. The DPH reports that between August 2-20, the city recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases. The previous two-week period only saw 40 new cases.

On Saturday, Mayor Mark Boughton said 7 new cases were reported.

Today's numbers: 7 new COVID-19 cases in the City of Danbury. No new deaths. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 22, 2020

Boughton told FOX61 on Friday night that young people were a factor, with a spike in cases among people age 6-18. He also said travel, church groups, and athletic groups were some of the factors driving the outbreak.

Boughton said the city is canceling all athletic leagues that use city facilities as of 6 p.m. Monday, and is encouraging churches to go online. The city will also close its public boat launch on Candlewood Lake on Monday.

"We also saw a significant amount of spread amongst very innocuous family barbecues," said the Mayor. "Maybe only 10 or 11 people with but we've been able to trace some infections from the virus that way as well. So we're discouraging that kind of activity as well. We can't stop it, but we're asking people to think twice before they do it."

Danbury had planned to open schools in a hybrid in-person/on-line model on September 8th, but Boughton said the city is re-evaluating that now. "That decision still has more discussion to be had by our Board, but certainly this information will have an impact, I think, on that decision."

“This is a serious outbreak in Danbury and we really need an all hands on deck approach. We need everyone in Danbury to take extreme precaution,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD, MPH.



“We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible, stay home until your test results are known and stay at home for 10 days if you test positive," said Gifford.