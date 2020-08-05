As reopen rules are implemented, a new reality for restaurants

Connecticut restaurants will need to serve customers outside, they will be limited to 50 percent capacity, the wait staff will wear masks among other guidelines.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — On May 20th, Governor Ned Lamont’s guidelines will kick in for the restaurant industry, and it will be a slow process as they move towards normalcy. As anticipated, Connecticut restaurants will need to serve customers outside, they will be limited to 50 percent capacity, the wait staff will wear masks, and tables will be six feet apart – unless a plastic partition is put in place. Additionally, the Governor’s reopening task force warns that people over 65 should still stay home. Bob Cooke, the owner of Max’s Oyster Bar in West Hartford Center is looking forward to being able to add a layer of business beyond curbside and take out.

“It will be a minimal amount of tables for us,” Cooke said, and later added, “it’s progress, it’s one step, at least we can start to bring our staff back and get them back to work.”

In downtown Hartford, Deb Raviv, the owner of the popular lunch spot, Toasted, does mostly take out but her issue is more about her geography on Asylum Street.

“Downtown Hartford is a ghost town right now,” Raviv said. “May 20th isn’t realistic for us because no one is working at City Place or at the Goodwin (Hotel) which we derive 70 percent of our business.”

Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said his organization is keeping a close watch on what is working and what isn’t from other states that have already relaxed restrictions.