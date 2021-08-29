CDC moves Tolland County into 'high' transmission category

Only one of Connecticut's eight counties remains in 'substantial transmission' category.

TOLLAND COUNTY, Conn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed Tolland County as an area of "high" community transmission for COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the seventh of Connecticut's eight counties to be listed as an area of high transmission.

The CDC classifies a "high risk" area as having 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask while inside like a store or other building, regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19. The state's Department of Public Health has been recommending that precaution for the entire state for several weeks now.

"With the ongoing rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the Connecticut Department of Public Health strongly recommends that ALL CONNECTICUT residents over age two years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces," says the DPH.