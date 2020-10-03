Colleges make plans to deal with coronavirus, some shut down, others move to online classes

Univ of New Haven, Sacred Heart among first to announce plans

HARTFORD, Conn. — Colleges and universities around New England are making plans in response to health threats from the coronavirus.

Harvard University will begin transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes. Their goal is to have this transition complete by Monday, March 23, the first day of scheduled classes following Spring Recess.

Sacred Heart University announced Monday that they will be suspending classes Tuesday, March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will be online from March 11 to March 29.

Trinity College Officials said seven students in self-quarantine after a possible exposure to coronavirus at a conference.

University of New Haven announced that all in-person classes and exams from 6 p.m. on March 9 through March 24 have been cancelled. All residence halls will close as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and non-essential employees should expect to work from home beginning on Wednesday, March 11.