Connecticut Department of Insurance issues travel recommendations amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, Connecticut Department of Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais is recommending that consumers carefully review their travel insurance purchases for upcoming trips and also verify coverage applicability if considering a purchase of travel insurance.
“Policies can vary widely. Be knowledgeable about the policy you have or plan to purchase before you leave on a trip,” said Commissioner Mais. “Questions about what is covered and what is not covered during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak should be directed to the travel policy insurer. If consumers are having difficulty getting answers to their questions, they should contact the department.”
If your flight or trip gets canceled, that may be covered by the travel provider, not your travel insurance. Airlines typically reimburse travelers for their canceled flights and not the travel policy insurer. This practice is also common among rail and cruise companies who cancel. Most travel insurance policies are written to protect the person travelling if they need to cancel a trip, experience a theft or lost luggage.
“Policies all have a maximum of what they will pay, if coverage is applicable, so know what you need insured for your situation, personally, before you buy.” said Mais. “Ask questions of the insurer. Find out what coverage is not provided as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ask if a policy rider would be helpful for covering what the basic policy does not.”
Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, Governor Lamont and state officials are urging residents to take all necessary precautions and follow guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Governor Lamont, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC, have compiled helpful information on how to keep homes and workplaces safe from illnesses, travel tips on how to prevent infection, and what to do in the event of an outbreak in your community. This guidance is available on DPH’s website at ct.gov/coronavirus. Regular news updates are available from the Governor’s Office by subscribing online here.
Consumers who have questions on travel insurance can contact the Insurance Department by email at insurance@ct.ov or by calling 860-297-3900.
