Recreational marijuana sales ready to launch Tuesday, limited supply available on opening day

Only nine stores are ready to sell Tuesday. Officials warn customers may find that stock has run out early.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's first recreational cannabis retail shops open Tuesday morning and experts say it's possible not everyone will be able to find what they're looking for on opening day.

Officials expect Tuesday to be a little chaotic and are warning there may be long lines.

Only nine stores are ready to sell Tuesday. Officials warn customers may find that stock has run out early.

Dispensaries said they were only given a 30-day notice by the state on when they could open their doors to recreational sales; and because of that, there will be limited supply available.

Many dispensaries also say they will have limited menus for opening day.

One of the nine locations open is in New Haven at Affinity Health and Wellness. There will be an increased police presence in response to the extra traffic that's anticipated.

Mayor Justin Elicker and city leaders joined together Monday to remind the Elm City that retail sales are a big change for the state that needs to be handled responsibly, especially reminding people to keep marijuana away from children.

"We’ve already seen cases in the city where students have cannabis at school and end up sick and are transported to the hospital," Elicker said.

To purchase retail marijuana, customers need to show an ID proving they're at least 21 years old, like a license or a passport. Stores will only accept cash or debit cards.

As for what can be purchased, recreational customers can only buy 1/4 of an ounce of cannabis per transaction. That's less than medical customers who can purchase five ounces a month.

The nine stores selling recreational cannabis starting Tuesday are Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic, The Botanist in Danbury and Montville, and Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden.

Patients who need medical marijuana are urged to buy it ahead of the long lines expected, especially with supply concerns.

More shops are expected to open later this year.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.