Connecticut Senate majority leader calls for required shots

The Norwalk Democrat said Wednesday he doesn’t see it being a collective bargaining issue.

HARTFORD, Conn — Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a top Democrat in the Connecticut General Assembly, is calling for all state and municipal employees, including teachers, professors, and police officers, to be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Norwalk Democrat said Wednesday he doesn’t see it being a collective bargaining issue.

Meanwhile, New London County has become the third in Connecticut to be designated as a high coronavirus transmission area by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining New Haven and Hartford counties.

High transmission means there were 100 or more new virus cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.