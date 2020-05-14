You Ask. We Answer. Restaurant restrooms; Wedding cancellations

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Marie asks, “Will you be able to use the restaurant rest rooms while dining? Will they have an attendant in there to sanitize?”

Answer:

The short answer is yes. Customers will be able to use restrooms while dining and those bathrooms will need to be regularly sanitized. Right on the CT Reopens guidance for restaurants, it lists regulations for bathrooms. Restaurants must clean them frequently, and implement use of cleaning log for tracking. Remember, customers will need to use a face covering or mask while dining at restaurants and when you get up to use the restroom at those restaurants.

Question:

Jessica writes, “I am planning a Jack and Jill in June and a Wedding In September. Do you know what the guidelines would be for about the middle of June to have an outdoor Jack and Jill would people need to be wearing mask outside? Also do we know what the guidelines look like for a September wedding would guest need to be wearing mask then also?”

Answer:

FOX61 has received quite a few questions from brides with upcoming weddings. When the Governor was asked about the next phases of reopening Connecticut during his briefing yesterday, he said he does see outdoor activities in phase two or three. He said he expects weddings will be allowed more likely starting in July or August, but that he is still awaiting guidance from the CT Reopens committee. The committee is set to have a report within the next week, so hopefully we can pass along updated guidance when we get it from the Governor.

CT Attorney General William Tong also providing some advice for brides and grooms who are faced with wedding challenges during this pandemic. He said his office has been getting a number of complaints as we approach peak wedding season and many couples are making the heartbreaking decision to postpone their weddings and celebrations. Attorney General Tong says many couples have already paid thousand of dollars in deposits for their celebrations, and it’s important they work with their wedding venues and vendors to change plans and obtain refunds. It’s also important for wedding venues to be flexible.

“Make sure you review the terms and conditions of your contract. You understand what your rights and remedies are, and please do try to work with your wedding venue here in Connecticut. Wedding venues are generally run by people and families and business owners who live and work and operate facilities in their own communities, and they’re under tremendous pressure, too. I think by and large, our wedding venues are trying to do the right thing,” said Tong.