COVID-19 outbreak reported at Colchester nursing home

Forty people, including 32 residents of the Harrington Court Nursing home have tested positive for the virus since last week.

BOZRAH, Conn. — A coronavirus outbreak at a Colchester nursing home has prompted the deployment of a rapid response team from the state Department of Public Health.

The Health Department is conducting rapid tests of all residents and staff using one of its mobile testing units.

Harrington Court, which is owned by Genesis Health Care, houses more than 80 residents.

Some of the residents who tested positive have been moved to another Genesis facility, the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford.

First Selectman Mary Bylone said in a video update Wednesday night that Colchester's COVID-19 numbers have jumped quite a bit, more than doubled.

The town is now recording at least 97 overall cases and four related deaths. The recent spike mainly has to do with the Harrington Court cases, Bylone said.