Cromwell to create a declaration to allow town businesses to reopen

The town also wants to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A special town council meeting was held Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Ned Lamont pushing back salon and barbershop reopen dates.

Mayor Enzo Faienza posted on Facebook Monday night how disappointed he was with Lamont's decision.

On Tuesday evening, the town council passed unanimously a motion to create a declaration allowing businesses in Cromwell "that are ready willing and able to follow safety guidelines and reopen immediately."

Faienza told FOX61, the declaration is a formal plea to the Governor and his administration to let the town reopen and also hold outdoor graduation. Cromwell businesses still need to follow state rules for reopening their stores.

An attorney for the town will draft a declaration to send to Lamont and his administration.