The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May 31

Latest CT COVID statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week,4,974 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 48,870 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 10.18%.

Over the past week, there have been 59 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 321.

