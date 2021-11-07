x
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut changes COVID policy on quarantining students

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut changes COVID policy on quarantining students

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new policy allowing many unvaccinated students to stay in school even if they've had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The Screen and Stay initiative will allow students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus under certain circumstances to remain in the classroom without a test for the virus. However, they must show no symptoms of having caught the virus, and need to have been wearing a mask at the time of the potential exposure. Republican lawmakers said Thursday they've been asking the state to address unnecessary student quarantines for weeks.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

