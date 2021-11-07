CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut changes COVID policy on quarantining students

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut changes COVID policy on quarantining students
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new policy allowing many unvaccinated students to stay in school even if they've had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The Screen and Stay initiative will allow students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus under certain circumstances to remain in the classroom without a test for the virus. However, they must show no symptoms of having caught the virus, and need to have been wearing a mask at the time of the potential exposure. Republican lawmakers said Thursday they've been asking the state to address unnecessary student quarantines for weeks.
