CT hair, nail salons urged to close amid coronavirus | How are you practicing self-care?

"The risk of transmission if you or a client is infected is higher than professionals that do not require direct contact," state officials wrote in a letter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Health is calling for all salons and other businesses that provide personal services to 'cease operations indefinitely.'

The announcement comes as the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows every day.

State officials say 68 Connecticut residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as of Tuesday.

"The nature of your profession put your in direct contact with your clients and customers," state officials said in a letter to barbers, hairdressers, nail and eyelash technicians, estheticians and massage therapists. "Therefore, the risk of transmission, if you or a client is infected, is higher than professionals that do not require direct contact."

According to the letter, closing these additional businesses will contribute to the state and national efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Many people, nationally and locally alike, find various ways to practice self-care -- an activity deliberately done to take care of our mental, emotional and physical health.

A lot of ways people do that is to indulge in these personal services like getting a shampoo or manicures and pedicures.

