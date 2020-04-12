CT Senators hope for COVID-19 stimulus package by December 11

Senators Murphy and Blumenthal painted a picture of a dark winter for people and businesses in Connecticut if relief isn’t passed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Time is running out for Congress to pass a second stimulus bill before the end of the year.

The Senators didn’t express confidence that bill would be passed next week, but they did express an urgent need for a bill to be passed before the end of the year.

Our state could see extra relief if a $908 billion dollar stimulus bill is passed by December 11.

“This measure is a life preserver. It’s not the end game. It’s not a solution,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Democrats were hoping to pass a more robust bill similar to the CARES Act, but Republicans want to limit spending.

This bill includes $45 billion dollars for transportation, $160 billion in state and local aid, and an extra $300 weekly of unemployment benefits. It also provides funding for the CDC’s vaccine distribution plan.

“Three months ago I wouldn’t have been willing to support a package of this size, but today I think it’s important that we get something done,” says Senator Chris Murphy. “We get money into the hands of families. We get money down to states.”

Now that it’s crunch time, Democrats and Republicans are finding a way to work together.

“Agree where we agree, bank that progress, make law, take a whole lotta pressure off struggling people and then keep debating the areas where we don’t agree,” says Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.