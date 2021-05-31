'CT Summer on Us' in full swing as 'CT Drinks on Us' ends

The memorial holiday was the last day for Connecticut residents to take advantage of the CT Drinks on Us campaign.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Across Connecticut, more than 2 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the vaccine numbers continue to grow, one incentive is coming to end.

“It was an effective way, kind of an incentive to get vaccinated and also get back in the community,” Watertown resident Amanda Orsillo said.

The CT Drinks on us incentive aimed to get more shots in residents' arms and more foot traffic through the doors of restaurants since May 19th.

Robert Cook, owner of West Hartford’s Max Oyster Bar said the campaign was fairly successful.

“I got to say we did over $2,000 a week on free cocktails. Believe it or not, it did bring some new people into the center of the restaurant,” Cook said.

The nutmeg state isn’t the only place offering up vaccine incentives. Ohio and Colorado are giving 5 random residents one million dollars each for getting the vaccine. While California is giving away $50,000 to thirty vaccinated residents.

“I guess incentives are good if it gets people doing it because we know the science is there for everyone's safety. We all want to go back to normal,” East Haven resident Tim Palmieri said.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted in the state, residents said they’re ready for a more normal summer 2021.

“It’ll be refreshing to get out rather than be cooped up inside while the weather is nice,” Jeff Bryne said.

“We got the additional patios in West Hartford Center that they put out for us and with the original patio we’re expecting a very busy summer,” Cook said.

For more on CT Summer of Us, check out the state's website.

