Dental workers express safety and health concerns over returning back to work May 20th

Some in Connecticut are terrified to go back and they reached out to FOX61 by email. Many were too afraid to reveal their identities for fear of being fired.

Dental hygienists spoke out after finding out they will be part of the May 20th reopening date.

Many of them are concerned and said it is not safe and too soon.

Dental workers all over the country have prepared themselves mentally. Some will be forced to go back or they will lose their jobs.

One dental hygienist told FOX61 the up-close interaction with patients - even with a mask on is a big risk.

"Anyone who’s had their teeth cleaned - we are about six inches from your face for most of an hour. And in between patients, are we going to have three hours in between patients for that air to get out of the room? The room I work in doesn’t have any windows."

According to OSHA, the highest risk is among those who use aerosol procedures or collecting specimen from patients who are asymptomatic.

"OSHA has recently mandated that dental offices will be legally liable if an employee or patient contracts COVID as a result of performing non-emergency treatment."

While this hygienist commended Governor Lamont's efforts in keeping the state safe, she said she still has not gotten a direct answer from him.

"Anytime it has been brought up during his press conference and I’ve watched them all, it gets swept under the rug."

Our very own Jenn Bernstein raised the concern to the governor earlier this week.

"Well that is incredibly complicated, obviously dentistry, for example, the nature of what type of mask, N-95 may be required. So we are taking a cautious look and again we’re talking to the dentistry association getting the very best ideas we can in terms of how we can do this safely," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

An orthodontic assistant who also wanted to remain anonymous said the lack of PPE makes her nervous.

"I know there is a short supply of PPE, I know eventually we are going to get it, but even with the proper PPE, there's still a lot of health concerns."

A faculty member at the UConn School of Dental Medicine took matters into his own hands using 3-D printing to make respirators and face coverings.

However, the pandemic has caused a delay in receiving their materials to make them.

A letter dated Tuesday was posted on the Connecticut State Dental Association's website, advising dental workers to revise their habits once they go back.

"In a dental office, everybody works in a closed setting so there is no ability to social distance."

Practices like Vernon Family Dentists told patients they have already come up with a list of safety guidelines such as increasing the use of disinfectants, wearing face masks, and to show up to appointments alone.