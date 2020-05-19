The day before Phase One reopening – Essential workers “Our Heroes” are honored by public safety professionals

Employees of retail establishments, grocery stores, department stores, restaurants, gas stations, and repair shops will all be honored in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — On the eve of Connecticut’s Phase One Reopening, Old Saybrook’s Public Safety Team will be providing a Lights and Siren Salute to the Town’s Essential Workers that have been hard at work for the past several months during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The Salute begins at 4 PM on the West end of Town, travelling to many locations where these essential workers are doing their jobs!

Police, Fire, and EMS vehicles will all participate in the rolling salute!

“These fine folks are the fabric of our community – they are our heroes!” said Michael A. Spera Chief of Police and Director of Emergency Management, “without them risking their lives and working long hours in unprecedented conditions during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic our community would not have had the very basic human essentials that we need to survive – we salute them for their commitment to all!”

Those interested in covering the event may be paired with a local business or group of businesses to watch the Public Safety Salute and interact with the Essential Workers who are our Heroes!

For further information, please call 860-395-3142

On Monday, Old Saybrook Emergency Management held an event Monday that perhaps no other community in Connecticut has.

"I think they’ve been super helpful to the businesses," said Elizabeth Jaccoma of West Marine in Old Saybrook.

From Noon til 6 pm Monday, at Old Saybrook Middle School, the Town of Old Saybrook, free FDA three ply face masks were doled out to any Old Saybrook businesses in need.