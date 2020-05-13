Watch Live @ 4:30PM | Gov. Lamont to provide coronavirus updates

According to his office, the governor will be joined by State Senator Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) and State Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme).

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont will hold a news briefing Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

According to his office, the governor will be joined by State Senator Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) and State Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme).

Gov. Lamont also announced on Twitter earlier Wednesday that members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group's business committee will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. regarding the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

During Tuesday's briefing, Gov. Lamont also laid out where the state stands on two key metrics - an adequate PPE supply and an increase in testing.

Both are both are important for "phase one" of the state's reopening plan, he said. The following items were included in what Lamont called the largest PPE shipment to date:

6 million surgical masks

500,000 protective masks

100,000 surgical gowns

100,000 thermometers

As Connecticut nears it target May 20 reopen date, businesses in the state are preparing to reopen their doors as well.

See below for a list of the businesses permitted to reopen next week.



Gov. Lamont signed Tuesday an Executive Order today that will help expedite the various approval processes so that restaurants can expand outdoor dining areas.

On Tuesday, the governor also provided updates on coronavirus numbers in the state.

According to Lamont, 568 new cases were reported Tuesday bringing the state's total to 34,333 people testing positive 3,041 people have died in CT, which was an increase of 33 since the day before.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in the state, however. 23 less people are in state hospitals, which leaves 1,189 total patients being treated.