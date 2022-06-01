Gov. Lamont to sign executive order requiring booster shots for long-term care facility employees

Connecticut hospitals will also implement the same mandate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he will be signing an executive order Thursday evening, requiring employees of long-term care facilities to get their booster shots. It will be an amendment to an already existing order requiring these employees to be fully vaccinated. Employees will have until Feb. 11 to receive their booster shots.

Connecticut hospitals will also be requiring employees to have their booster shots. Gov. Lamont said the mandate is being put in place amid a surge of COVID-19 to avoid an outbreak at our nursing homes.

"Our nursing homes, as you remember, were particularly hard hit a year and a half ago, suffering real fatalities and we can't let that happen again," Lamont said. "And it's not, right now our fatalities are relatively low. Much lower today than they were a year and a half ago, much lower. That's because almost all of our residents are vaccinated the vast majority are boosted. Almost all of our nurses are vaccinated but not that many of them are boosted," he said.

Officials said that may be due to exhaustion related to working through the pandemic.

"There is a little exhaustion factor. And 'my gosh, I got my two shots, thought I was on the other side of this.' You oughta remember those two shots were extraordinarily effective, kept us with a very low infection rate for an awful long time," Lamont said. "We have another couple of innings to go and the booster keeps you safe," he said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.