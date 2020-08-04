Gov. Lamont’s pledge to nursing home families, “We will do better.”

Families grief and in anger after loved ones get sick

HARTFORD, Conn. — The rising rates of COVID infections and deaths at CT nursing homes can only be described as a human tragedy. A lot is happening and it’s happening fast. On Wednesday, SEIU, the largest healthcare union in CT launched a petition calling on state leaders to make sure workers have PPE. This as the state faces allegations from families about of a lack of transparency.

It’s a situation that’s gone from bad to worse. The number of nursing homes in CT with at least 1 COVID infection jumped from 73 Tuesday to 80 on Wednesday. “We are being very swift about having COVID only wings and COVID only facilities,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

But perhaps not swift enough. There is still no official list of COVID-only homes. Apple Rehab said independently their Westfield facility in Meriden will be the first. Golden Hill in Milford wants to be another. “We asked that our step father be tested for the Coronavirus and the director Andrew Wildman assured us that that was not necessary and that he just had pneumonia,” said Lisa B. Her father-in-law died at Golden Hill.

Golden Hill is also where at least 44 residents and staff tested positive. Lisa B’s mother visited Her step dad in person just before his death. “My mother means everything to me,” she told FOX61 as she held back tears. Her mother was allegedly never given proper protective equipment. “It was hard enough to lose my stepfather but the emotional burden had now been made unbearable by the fact that our mother has been exposed to the Coronavirus.”

In response to a question about a state investigation into Golden Hill, CT Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe had this to say. “I think it’s more in reference to the assistance that’s being provided right now to help ensure that that facility stable and doing all the right things to take care of its residents.” It’s a direct contradiction of a Department of Public Heath statement that confirmed an investigation into the notification of families.

Golden Hill now claims they aren’t getting funding from the state. A statement drafted through a public relations agency in their behalf said, “The facility has been told by the State that funding is currently unavailable to us. Being a facility that represents a large minority population we feel funding should not be withheld."

We pressed the Governor Wednesday to provide transparency and specifics on the investigations being done. He said, “We will do better.”

To East Haven now where Mayor Joe Carfora says there are nine confirmed COVID deaths at Whispering Pines. “Somebody is untruthful here,” said the mayor.

He cited conflicting reports. The state is telling him it’s being handled, families are saying it’s not. “I want to know what’s going on in that facility. I want to know what’s going on there. And I’m not going to stop until I find out what’s going on there,” said Carfora.