Hartford Mayor says entire state should be under indoor mask mandate

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday marked the first day of a citywide indoor mask mandate in Hartford. And Mayor Luke Bronin says it was an easy decision for Hartford, where the COVID positivity rate is about four times higher than it was a month ago.

One of the major factors in issuing a mask mandate in Hartford, according to Bronin, is how the Delta variant is impacting kids much differently than the previous two waves.

"I’ve had conversations for example with Jim Shmerling, the head of Connecticut Children’s hospital," said Bronin. "They are seeing cases that are more serious among young people that’s concerning."

Of course, kids under age 12 cannot yet receive a COVID-19 vaccine, adults visiting a walk-up clinic along Albany Avenue did.

"I lost my grandmother about maybe four months ago to COVID-19 and you know if maybe just one vaccine could save so many lives, why not," said Jordan Pendleton of Hartford.

Right down the street from this vaccination clinic is a new business called the Earth Bar.

"We do smoothies, protein shakes, fresh-pressed juices, and wellness shots," said owner Julie Nguyen.

Of course, a mask mandate four days after their grand opening isn't great timing for Earth Bar, which is located inside of popular Albany Avenue restaurant Aqui Me Quedo.

"I do believe that bringing back masks is going to kind of bring more stress to people and so luckily in this space there won’t be a lot of people staying here too long," she said, referring to the fact that customers will be in and out of the business quickly

"I think if everybody wore a mask it would go back down like it did before when we were like number three number three in the United States for a while," said Luiz Davila of Hartford, who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine today.

Bronin says he would encourage other cities and towns to issue an indoor mask mandate, as well.

"We are an awfully small state and people cross our municipal boundaries every day for work and for lots of other reasons."

Of course, Gov. Ned Lamont gave each community the authority to set mask mandates.

