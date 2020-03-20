Hartford to offer quarantine sites for homeless with COVID-19

“We’re working quickly with homeless services providers to expand capacity at shelters, and we expect that there will be an increase in homelessness in the Hartford region as people lose income and temporary housing situations break down,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We need these quarantine locations because we want to make sure that, as coronavirus spreads, we have spaces where anyone who tests positive can recover while minimizing the contact with others. We are very grateful to the Governor’s Foot Guard Armory for stepping up in a time of need and allowing us to use their space, and to the dedicated staff across multiple City departments that will be helping to prepare these sites for use.”