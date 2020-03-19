Lamont provides updates on COVID-19 as first death in Connecticut is confirmed

An 88-year-old man who was living at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield died at Danbury Hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Since Tuesday an additional 29 Connecticut Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 97.

That number includes the state’s first reported death due to COVID-19. An 88-year-old man who was living at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield died at Danbury Hospital.

Assisted living facilities are already banning visitors because of the risk of exposure.

An elderly man who was living at the Evergreen HealthCare Center in Stafford Springs tested positive. It’s the first COVID-19 case in Tolland County.

“A team from the Department of Public Health has been deployed to address this issue this afternoon at the nursing home and at the hospital...to slow down and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our nursing homes.” DPH Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchel said.

Officials said the man is now being treated at Johnson Memorial Hospital adjacent to Evergreen Health Care Center and DPH is now monitoring two additional people tied to the nursing home.

Governor Lamont continues to take additional measures to reduce the spread of the virus, now shutting down large shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys.