Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz announces committee aimed at long-term economic recovery post COVID-19

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease, the light at the end of the tunnel seems closer day by day.

Although in efforts to understand the severity of COVID-19 and the safety steps officials have to take while planning the reopening of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont had Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and State Rep. Jane Garibay share their personal experiences battling coronavirus.

“I was on oxygen for eight straight days 24/7, I can't tell tell you how severe I felt from laying on the floor and having difficulty in the evenings, to finally being here to tell to tell that story, more importantly for everyone to understand that we cannot open too soon, please believe me this is a highly contagious serious virus that we need to be careful each step we take,” Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marcon said.

“It was very difficult, some people think it's like the regular flu, it affects each person differently, it started with a sore throat, I had aches, my temperature peaked at 103.5,” State Rep. Jane Garibay said. “It's so easy just to wear a mask, it's an easy thing and you're protecting others.”

During the news briefing Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the launch of a Long-Term Recovery Committee.

The Committee is asking each local city and town to choose a coordinator who will lead the recovery effort for their specific area and work with the state committee to recognize what local needs are.

“That person will - with the help of their municipal leaders- come up with a group of community partners and those community partners will include businesses, it will include philanthropic groups, it will include community groups and these communities will be diverse, they will represent different segments of the community.” Bysiewicz said.

Enfield Mayor Michael Ludwick said he appreciates the state’s effort to connect with local leaders since they’re the ones responsible for implementing policies coming out of the Capital.

“It’s important because what may fit for Fairfield County for example may not work for Hartford County or eastern Connecticut or western Connecticut,” Mayor Ludwick said. “We’re looking forward to hopefully balancing safety and of course letting people be productive which of course makes this country great. I think the Governor has done a good job, i look forward to working with him and his staff to not only help Enfield and northern Connecticut but also the entire state.”

