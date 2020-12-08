Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, CTDOT officials hand out masks to riders

If you plan on taking any public transportation across the state such as a train or a bus, you are required to wear a mask

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As COVID-19 continues to have a presence in the state, the Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be handing out free masks to rail passengers in New Haven on Wednesday.

It's all part of an initiative to keep workers and riders safe, and the state has already distributed hundreds of masks.

If you plan on taking any public transportation across the state such as a train or a bus, you are required to wear a mask.

CTDOT said they have seen more people start using public transportation once again.

Joseph Giulietti, the commissioner of CTDOT, said when the state reached its peak in COVID-19 cases, the CTDOT lost about 60 percent of its overall ridership.

The CTDOT has since seen ridership come back up when it comes to their buses but said the growth been a little slower on their trains.

Giulietti has discussed the importance of wearing masks to not only protect passengers but also bus drivers.

CTDOT said they’ve already lost 2 bus drivers due to COVID-19.

The cleaning protocols have been escalated, said CTDOT, and they clean their buses and trains twice a day.