New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker issues order requiring the use of face coverings in public

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elikcer announced Wednesday that he has signed an emergency order requiring the use of face-covering in public for the city of New Haven.

This means that one would have to have their face covered in such places as grocery stores, big-box stores or wholesale clubs, restaurants, and hotels, gas stations, and pharmacies.

The decision was based on the evidence from the CDC that someone may have COVID-19 with no visible symptoms and still spread the virus.

The order also requires business owners to provide their employees with face covering. Businesses can also turn people away if they are not wearing a mask. New Haven is asking the public to wear clothe face-covering instead of medical-grade N95 respirators because they are needed for hospitals and first responders. A cloth mask could include a towel or handkerchief.

The order will go into effect citywide on the morning of April 17.

“I want to thank every resident for doing their part to practice social distancing and slow the spread of the virus. We must take every precaution to further limit the spread of COVID-19 in New Haven,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker. “Wearing a mask is an important way to protect your neighbors, family members, and others from contracting COVID-19. We are fast approaching 800 positive cases in the Elm City. This fifth emergency order is a step to further protect our residents and frontline staff working at essential retail businesses. Please stay home as much as you can and stay safe,” Elicker concluded.