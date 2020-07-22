New Haven Mayor asks residents to stay vigilant of COVID-19 after 'slight uptick' in cases

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said on Wednesday the Elm City was monitoring cases of the virus and noticed the uptick.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elicker released a message to all residents in the Elm City to raise more awareness for COVID-19. The Mayor said the city has noticed a slight uptick in cases in the past week.

Elicker said this uptick is concerning due to the devastation the virus is causing elsewhere in the country and officials expect another surge.

The mayor asked residents to remember the 3 W's: Wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands, as ways to protect themselves and others.

"This means don’t shake other people’s hands ever, don’t do elbow bumps, wear your mask over your nose and mouth at all times including when you are speaking. If you must have face-to-face meetings, do so outdoors. Wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and especially every time after you touch something that someone else may have touched. And please ask others to do the same," said the mayor in a written statement.

Elicker added that residents who are concerned with their employer or a store not enforcing these guidelines, to call the New Haven Health Department. Any questions, visit us online or call the Health Department at (203) 946-4949.

On Wednesday, Connecticut recorded zero new COVID related deaths. The state's death toll remains at 4,406 people.

Though the state death toll remains consistent, hospitalizations and the positivity rate have increased. There are now currently, 63 people in the hospital due to the virus. This is an increase by one person since Tuesday.