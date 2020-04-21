New London seize fake COVID-19 tests from store

The FBI had put out a warning regarding fake testing kits.

New London Police is warning the public to stay alert regarding scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Chief Reichard posted on Twitter that officers had seized fake COVID-19 tests from a store Monday.

According to police, the location was a local convenience store, though they didn't say which one.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout, and be aware of scams that will pop up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the FBI put out a warning regarding fake tests and treatments during the COVID-19 outbreak:

"Also beware of individuals offering to sell you a COVID-19 test kit or supplies, especially when these contacts are unexpected. A physician or other trusted health care provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing. Some scammers are selling fake at-home test kits; some are even going door-to-door and performing fake tests for money. Legitimate tests are offered free to patients when administered by a health care professional."